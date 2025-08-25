Assam Tensions Rise Amid Controversial Remarks on Bangladeshi Presence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized rights activist Syeda Hameed for comments perceived as legitimizing Bangladeshi presence in Assam, asserting these could endanger Assamese identity. Addressing a citizens’ forum discussion, Hameed described the labeling of Muslims in Assam as 'Bangladeshis' as unjust, sparking Sarma's rebuttal.
Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:25 IST
In a fiery exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned activist Syeda Hameed for her remarks on Bangladeshi migrants, alleging they threaten Assamese identity.
Hameed, who attended a citizens' forum in Assam, expressed concern over labeling Muslims as 'Bangladeshis', questioning what wrong they committed by existing.
Sharing visuals of Hameed with prominent Indian leaders, Sarma described her comments as supporting infiltration, reiterating Assam's firm stance against unauthorized settlements.
