Assam Tensions Rise Amid Controversial Remarks on Bangladeshi Presence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized rights activist Syeda Hameed for comments perceived as legitimizing Bangladeshi presence in Assam, asserting these could endanger Assamese identity. Addressing a citizens’ forum discussion, Hameed described the labeling of Muslims in Assam as 'Bangladeshis' as unjust, sparking Sarma's rebuttal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned activist Syeda Hameed for her remarks on Bangladeshi migrants, alleging they threaten Assamese identity.

Hameed, who attended a citizens' forum in Assam, expressed concern over labeling Muslims as 'Bangladeshis', questioning what wrong they committed by existing.

Sharing visuals of Hameed with prominent Indian leaders, Sarma described her comments as supporting infiltration, reiterating Assam's firm stance against unauthorized settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

