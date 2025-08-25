Assam Tensions Rise Amid Controversial Remarks on Bangladeshi Presence

In a fiery exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned activist Syeda Hameed for her remarks on Bangladeshi migrants, alleging they threaten Assamese identity.

Hameed, who attended a citizens' forum in Assam, expressed concern over labeling Muslims as 'Bangladeshis', questioning what wrong they committed by existing.

Sharing visuals of Hameed with prominent Indian leaders, Sarma described her comments as supporting infiltration, reiterating Assam's firm stance against unauthorized settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)