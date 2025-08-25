Celebrating Hindi Excellence: Prestigious Awards Announced in Bengaluru

The literary community in Bengaluru stands united as the renowned organization 'Shabd' announces the winners of two prestigious awards recognizing exceptional contributions to Hindi literature and language.

The 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman' award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, is bestowed upon acclaimed Hindi poetess Jacinta Kerketta for her evocative poetry collection 'Prem Mein Ped Hona'.

In a similar spirit of recognition, the 'Dakshin Bharat Shabd Hindi Sevi Samman' will honor Professor Prabhashankar Premi with Rs 25,000, celebrating his significant role in promoting Hindi language in higher and adult education across Southern India. The awards will be presented in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru on December 28, marking an illustrious occasion for Hindi literature enthusiasts.

