Left Menu

Celebrating Hindi Excellence: Prestigious Awards Announced in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's 'Shabd' literary organization announced the winners of the 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman' and 'Dakshin Bharat Shabd Hindi Sevi Samman' for 2025. Poetess Jacinta Kerketta and scholar Professor Prabhashankar Premi receive accolades for their contributions to Hindi literature and language. The awards ceremony will take place on December 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 16:04 IST
Celebrating Hindi Excellence: Prestigious Awards Announced in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The literary community in Bengaluru stands united as the renowned organization 'Shabd' announces the winners of two prestigious awards recognizing exceptional contributions to Hindi literature and language.

The 'Agyeya Shabd Srijan Samman' award, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, is bestowed upon acclaimed Hindi poetess Jacinta Kerketta for her evocative poetry collection 'Prem Mein Ped Hona'.

In a similar spirit of recognition, the 'Dakshin Bharat Shabd Hindi Sevi Samman' will honor Professor Prabhashankar Premi with Rs 25,000, celebrating his significant role in promoting Hindi language in higher and adult education across Southern India. The awards will be presented in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru on December 28, marking an illustrious occasion for Hindi literature enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025