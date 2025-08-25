Left Menu

ITC Hotels Introduces 'Storii' Brand in Kerala

ITC Hotels signs a deal with Silvercastle Holidays for a new boutique hotel under the 'Storii' brand in Wayanad, Kerala. The 62-room hotel, located by the Banasura Sagar Dam, aims to enhance ITC's presence in the state known for its rich culture and landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels has officially entered into a partnership with Silvercastle Holidays and Resorts to launch a 62-room hotel under the 'Storii' brand in Wayanad, Kerala. The property is beautifully positioned alongside the picturesque Banasura Sagar Dam.

The agreement not only introduces Brand Storii but also expands ITC Hotels' influence within Kerala. The state, celebrated for its diverse landscapes and heritage, represents a lucrative market for the hotel chain. ITC Hotels' Managing Director Anil Chadha expressed excitement about the collaboration and the tourism potential of the region.

Storii by ITC Hotels is known for its unique collection of boutique properties. ITC Hotels is a giant in the hospitality industry, boasting a portfolio that comprises over 140 hotels with 13,000 keys across 90 destinations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

