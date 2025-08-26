Left Menu

India's First Ultra-Luxury Pet-Friendly Salon Redefines Beauty Experience

Rawls Salon unveils BEYOND, India's first ultra-luxury salon offering 100% private, cabin-based services in a pet-friendly environment. Located in Gurugram, it promises unparalleled luxury, privacy, and convenience for elite clients. The salon aims to set a new standard in India's beauty and grooming industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana [India] – Luxury beauty services in India have reached a new zenith with the launch of BEYOND by Rawls Salon. Officially inaugurated by Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez, BEYOND offers exclusive cabin-based services, creating an unprecedented salon experience in the heart of Gurugram's elite Golf Course Road.

BEYOND distinguishes itself as the 10th brand under the Rawls umbrella, pushing the boundaries of personalized luxury in India. Designed with private cabins, a pet-friendly atmosphere, and tailored services for a discerning clientele, the salon sets a new benchmark in premium beauty experiences.

Speaking at the launch, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed, "I'm thrilled to unveil BEYOND by Rawls. This isn't just a salon – it's an experience that redefines luxury. From its magnificent interiors to pet-friendly cabins, it's a revolutionary concept India hasn't seen before." Meanwhile, founders Pawan and Nidhi Aggarwal emphasized their commitment to excellence, noting that BEYOND aims to provide world-class treatments right at home, aligning with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

