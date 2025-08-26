Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Namma Bengaluru Awards Highlight City's Pioneers

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot honored individuals who have made significant improvements to Bengaluru at the Namma Bengaluru Awards ceremony on August 25. This year's recipients include Dr. S G Sushilamma, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and H L Prabhakar, who was named Government Official of the Year.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the tenacity of Bengaluru's citizens, recalling the foundational vision of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. He emphasized the spirit of selfless service embodied by the award recipients and the importance of their contributions to the city's social and environmental landscape.

Gehlot also highlighted Bengaluru's challenges, such as urbanization and pollution, urging collective action to preserve its 'Garden City' identity. Congratulating the awardees, he noted that their efforts prove individual dedication can drive transformative change, making Bengaluru an inspiring metropolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)