Ganesh Chaturthi Illuminates Goa: A Festival of Joy, Devotion, and Tradition

The vibrant ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has kicked off in Goa, bringing traditional fervor and devotion as locals across the state welcome the revered elephant-headed deity into their homes.

With nearly 70 percent of the population being Hindu, the festival is celebrated in almost every household, marked by morning rituals to honor Lord Ganesh, whose idols were brought home the previous night. The celebration also sees a major homecoming, as Goans working outside the state or abroad return to their native villages to join family rituals.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly approaches to the festival, emphasizing Ganesh Chaturthi's cultural importance and its role in fostering family unity and joy. The Governor and religious leaders echoed these sentiments, highlighting harmony and progress. Festivities include events, rituals, and cultural performances statewide.

