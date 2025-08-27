Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Illuminates Goa: A Festival of Joy, Devotion, and Tradition

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival has commenced in Goa, with fervent celebrations across the state. This ten-day festival sees Goans returning from around the world to partake in traditional rituals and cultural events. Leaders emphasized the significance of eco-friendly practices during the celebrations and the festival's role in uniting families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:40 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Illuminates Goa: A Festival of Joy, Devotion, and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has kicked off in Goa, bringing traditional fervor and devotion as locals across the state welcome the revered elephant-headed deity into their homes.

With nearly 70 percent of the population being Hindu, the festival is celebrated in almost every household, marked by morning rituals to honor Lord Ganesh, whose idols were brought home the previous night. The celebration also sees a major homecoming, as Goans working outside the state or abroad return to their native villages to join family rituals.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly approaches to the festival, emphasizing Ganesh Chaturthi's cultural importance and its role in fostering family unity and joy. The Governor and religious leaders echoed these sentiments, highlighting harmony and progress. Festivities include events, rituals, and cultural performances statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025