Honoring Social Justice Icon: Mahatma Ayyankali Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, recognizing him as a symbol of social justice and empowerment. Ayyankali, a social reformer born on August 28, 1863, in Kerala, continues to inspire efforts toward a just and equitable society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commemorated Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, honoring his legacy of social justice and empowerment. The revered social reformer, born on August 28, 1863, in present-day Kerala, is celebrated for his passionate advocacy for knowledge and learning.

Ayyankali is lauded as an icon who championed social reform, and his contributions remain a motivating force for generations aspiring to build a just and equitable society. Modi's tribute underscores the enduring impact of Ayyankali's life's work.

Reflecting on Ayyankali's legacy, Modi highlighted his role in shaping a narrative of empowerment and social transformation, with his endeavors continuing to inspire and mobilize collective action toward equitable societal progress.

