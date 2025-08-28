Honoring Social Justice Icon: Mahatma Ayyankali Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commemorated Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, honoring his legacy of social justice and empowerment. The revered social reformer, born on August 28, 1863, in present-day Kerala, is celebrated for his passionate advocacy for knowledge and learning.

Ayyankali is lauded as an icon who championed social reform, and his contributions remain a motivating force for generations aspiring to build a just and equitable society. Modi's tribute underscores the enduring impact of Ayyankali's life's work.

Reflecting on Ayyankali's legacy, Modi highlighted his role in shaping a narrative of empowerment and social transformation, with his endeavors continuing to inspire and mobilize collective action toward equitable societal progress.