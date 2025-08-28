Honoring Social Justice Icon: Mahatma Ayyankali Remembered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, recognizing him as a symbol of social justice and empowerment. Ayyankali, a social reformer born on August 28, 1863, in Kerala, continues to inspire efforts toward a just and equitable society.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commemorated Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, honoring his legacy of social justice and empowerment. The revered social reformer, born on August 28, 1863, in present-day Kerala, is celebrated for his passionate advocacy for knowledge and learning.
Ayyankali is lauded as an icon who championed social reform, and his contributions remain a motivating force for generations aspiring to build a just and equitable society. Modi's tribute underscores the enduring impact of Ayyankali's life's work.
Reflecting on Ayyankali's legacy, Modi highlighted his role in shaping a narrative of empowerment and social transformation, with his endeavors continuing to inspire and mobilize collective action toward equitable societal progress.
ALSO READ
CPI(M) has joined hands with BJP, its govt in Kerala trying to malign Netaji: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Amoebic Encephalitis Spike in Northern Kerala: Rising Cases Alarm Health Officials
Honoring Mahatma Ayyankali: The Reformist Who Reshaped Kerala's Social Fabric
Farewell Interrupted: The Untimely Passing of Kerala's ADGP Mahipal Yadav
Rapper Vedan Granted Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court Amid Rape Allegations