Left Menu

Protest at Martyrs Column in Kerala capital against Centre''s financial restraints: CM Vijayan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:20 IST
Protest at Martyrs Column in Kerala capital against Centre''s financial restraints: CM Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that a 'satyagraha' protest will be held at the Martyrs Column here on January 12 against the central government's alleged continuous imposition of financial restrictions on the state.

Vijayan, at a press conference held here, said that state ministers, MLAs and MPs would be participating in the protest and sought everyone's support for it.

The CM claimed that the Centre, since 2017, was implementing cuts in the funds the state can borrow by including amounts from the public account in the state's permissible borrowing limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

UPDATE 1-ICE fatal shooting of woman leaves Minneapolis on edge

 Global
2
Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

Spice routes conference lays road map to strengthen inter-cultural relations

 India
3
Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

Akhlaq lynching case: Accused seek transfer of case to another court

 India
4
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services briefly disrupted

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in parked train carrying rubbish, suburban services ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026