Protest at Martyrs Column in Kerala capital against Centre''s financial restraints: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that a 'satyagraha' protest will be held at the Martyrs Column here on January 12 against the central government's alleged continuous imposition of financial restrictions on the state.

Vijayan, at a press conference held here, said that state ministers, MLAs and MPs would be participating in the protest and sought everyone's support for it.

The CM claimed that the Centre, since 2017, was implementing cuts in the funds the state can borrow by including amounts from the public account in the state's permissible borrowing limit.

