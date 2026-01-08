‘Ente Keralam’ portal launched to offer citizens information, rewards: CM Vijayan

The state on Thursday launched the 'Ente Keralam' portal, a digital platform under the public relations department that allows citizens to directly access information on various services.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the launch in a Facebook post, saying the portal would provide information on government services, projects, and achievements, and offer a ''gamified'' experience to engage users.

According to the CM, citizens will be able to actively participate in government activities through quizzes, polls, competitions, discussions, and pledges.

''Users will start receiving reward points as soon as they register. Points and badges can be earned for each task completed. Seven-level badges, from 'Beginner' to 'Ente Keralam Ambassador,' will be available, and reward points can be redeemed for entry tickets to government-organised entertainment programmes,'' Vijayan said.

He added that the portal would also help improve government services by allowing people to submit opinions and suggestions.

The platform is designed for use on both computers and mobile devices, the chief minister said.

