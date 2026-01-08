Left Menu

‘Ente Keralam’ portal launched to offer citizens information, rewards: CM Vijayan

Seven-level badges, from Beginner to Ente Keralam Ambassador, will be available, and reward points can be redeemed for entry tickets to government-organised entertainment programmes, Vijayan said.He added that the portal would also help improve government services by allowing people to submit opinions and suggestions.The platform is designed for use on both computers and mobile devices, the chief minister said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:02 IST
‘Ente Keralam’ portal launched to offer citizens information, rewards: CM Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

The state on Thursday launched the 'Ente Keralam' portal, a digital platform under the public relations department that allows citizens to directly access information on various services.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the launch in a Facebook post, saying the portal would provide information on government services, projects, and achievements, and offer a ''gamified'' experience to engage users.

According to the CM, citizens will be able to actively participate in government activities through quizzes, polls, competitions, discussions, and pledges.

''Users will start receiving reward points as soon as they register. Points and badges can be earned for each task completed. Seven-level badges, from 'Beginner' to 'Ente Keralam Ambassador,' will be available, and reward points can be redeemed for entry tickets to government-organised entertainment programmes,'' Vijayan said.

He added that the portal would also help improve government services by allowing people to submit opinions and suggestions.

The platform is designed for use on both computers and mobile devices, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu dominate pencak silat, volleyball to lead medal standings at Khelo India Beach Games

Tamil Nadu dominate pencak silat, volleyball to lead medal standings at Khel...

 Indonesia
2
Fadnavis hits back at Raj's 'outsider' jibe by citing Gadkari's role in Mumbai's development

Fadnavis hits back at Raj's 'outsider' jibe by citing Gadkari's role in Mumb...

 India
3
Two shanties built 'illegally' on govt land razed in Gurugram

Two shanties built 'illegally' on govt land razed in Gurugram

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India detains environmental activist over anti-fossil fuel work

UPDATE 1-India detains environmental activist over anti-fossil fuel work

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026