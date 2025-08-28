Left Menu

Sikkim CM's Odisha Tour Strengthens State Bonds

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, visited Odisha, meeting Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Bhubaneswar. They discussed unity and progress, enhancing state relations. Tamang also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, presenting a commemorative coin, celebrating Sikkim's 50-year anniversary, showcasing the state's pride and rich heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:03 IST
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Odisha on Thursday, meeting with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Tamang shared reflections on unity and progress during the meeting, emphasizing the strong bonds between their states.

Beyond the meeting with the governor, CM Tamang also paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the state guest house. This visit marked a continued effort to foster goodwill and collaboration between the two regions.

An official statement detailed that Tamang presented a Rs 50 commemorative coin, issued to mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood. The coin is a symbol of Sikkim's pride, its rich heritage, and the significant journey undertaken by its people over these years.

