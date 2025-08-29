Entertainment Headlines: Stone's Dark Comedy, Swift's Engagement, Gallagher's Court Charges
Hollywood actress Emma Stone takes center stage in 'Bugonia', a dark comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, debuting at the Venice Film Festival. Stone describes the film as a 'funny and fucked up' reflection of the modern world.
In love and headlines, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce made waves on social media with their engagement announcement. The couple shared the news through a playful Instagram post featuring the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing.
Drama in the music world as Paul Gallagher, the brother of Oasis members Liam and Noel, appeared in a London court facing serious charges. The allegations include rape, coercive and controlling behavior, along with additional grave offenses.