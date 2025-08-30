Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy: Gifts of Artistic Harmony

During his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba with exquisite gifts that symbolize a blend of Indian and Japanese artistry. Among the gifts were ramen bowls made from moonstone and silver chopsticks, and a pashmina shawl in a paper mache box, showcasing cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On a diplomatic visit to Japan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplified the spirit of cross-cultural exchange by presenting gifts that marry Indian artistry with Japanese tradition.

The intricate set of vintage moonstone ramen bowls paired with silver chopsticks, which pay homage to Japan's donburi and soba customs, was presented to Japan's Shigeru Ishiba. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh and known for its adularescence, was coupled with a makrana marble base inlaid in Rajasthan's parchin kari style.

In addition, Modi presented a pashmina shawl encased in a hand-painted papier mache box to Ishiba's wife. Crafted by Kashmiri artisans, the shawl features classic Kashmiri floral and paisley designs. These gifts underscore the depth of artistic heritage and cultural resonance shared between India and Japan.

