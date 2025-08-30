Cultural Diplomacy: Gifts of Artistic Harmony

On a diplomatic visit to Japan, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplified the spirit of cross-cultural exchange by presenting gifts that marry Indian artistry with Japanese tradition.

The intricate set of vintage moonstone ramen bowls paired with silver chopsticks, which pay homage to Japan's donburi and soba customs, was presented to Japan's Shigeru Ishiba. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh and known for its adularescence, was coupled with a makrana marble base inlaid in Rajasthan's parchin kari style.

In addition, Modi presented a pashmina shawl encased in a hand-painted papier mache box to Ishiba's wife. Crafted by Kashmiri artisans, the shawl features classic Kashmiri floral and paisley designs. These gifts underscore the depth of artistic heritage and cultural resonance shared between India and Japan.