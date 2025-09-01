Vigilant Preparations for Eid-e-Milad in Jharkhand

Authorities in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district are undertaking comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe Eid-e-Milad celebration, according to officials. The festival, set to take place later this week, involves meticulous planning for security and logistics.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi presided over a coordination meeting, underscoring the necessity of sticking to designated procession routes and instituting rigid surveillance measures to prevent any untoward incidents. Officers have been instructed to provide essential services like drinking water, electricity, and sanitation during the festivities.

With a strong focus on maintaining public order, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg highlighted the deployment of adequate police forces, supplemented by CCTV and drone monitoring, to ensure community safety and peace.