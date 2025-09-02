Left Menu

Amish Tripathi Redefines Ram Janmabhoomi Narrative

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi argues that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue is more about an Indian-foreigner conflict than Hindu-Muslim tensions. At a Bengaluru event, Tripathi discussed historical biases and his latest book, 'The Chola Tigers', set in 1025 CE, illustrating unity against foreign invaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:34 IST
Renowned author Amish Tripathi has challenged conventional narratives surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, asserting it is fundamentally an Indian-foreigner issue, not rooted in Hindu-Muslim tensions. Speaking at a book launch in Bengaluru, Tripathi opened up about conversations with esteemed archaeologist K K Mohammad, which inspired this viewpoint.

Tripathi referenced historical observer biases, citing how British colonial rule is not labeled as a Christian invasion, unlike Turkey's colonial past described as an Islamic invasion. His latest book, 'The Chola Tigers', portrays Indian unity against foreign attacks, set against the backdrop of 1025 CE. Tripathi emphasizes local alliances, showing Hindus and Muslims jointly avenging historical wrongs.

Despite dealing with controversial topics, Tripathi insists on presenting narratives with respect, drawing from verifiable historical facts. The author's candid reflections highlight the need to explore non-Delhi-centric histories, spotlighting overlooked achievements of Indian dynasties like the Cholas, through engaging yet respectful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

