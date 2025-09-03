Left Menu

Entertainment World Buzz: Deals, Drama, and Departures

From Paramount's new Call of Duty film deal to Graham Linehan's arrest and Amanda Seyfried's Venice Film Festival role, the entertainment industry sees pivotal developments. DJ Darude's hit 'Sandstorm' turns 25, while Gerard Depardieu faces a court battle. Disney settles for $10 million over data collection violations, and director Kathryn Bigelow warns of nuclear threats in her latest film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment landscape unveils a string of significant updates, headlined by Paramount Skydance's plans to adapt Activision Blizzard's gaming giant 'Call of Duty' into a live-action film. This collaboration emphasizes fidelity to the franchise's celebrated narrative and style, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for fans.

The arrest of Graham Linehan, notable co-creator of 'Father Ted,' stole headlines as he faced a controversial detainment at London's Heathrow Airport on allegations tied to his posts on transgender topics. Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried shifts from 'Mamma Mia!' to serious drama with her new film 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

In other news, French cinema heavyweight Gerard Depardieu is set for trial under grave accusations starting in 2018, making waves in the industry alongside Disney's $10 million federal settlement concerning child data collection. Additionally, Kathryn Bigelow aims to highlight nuclear dangers via her comeback Venice Festival entry, balancing the week's mix of creative, legal, and ethical tales in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

