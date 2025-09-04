Left Menu

Epic Collaboration: Zimmer and Rahman Score 'Ramayana'

Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman collaborate on the background score for Nitesh Tiwari's live-action adaptation of 'Ramayana'. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, aims for a culturally resonant score appealing to a global audience. It's set for a two-part release in 2026 and 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:47 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an extraordinary fusion of musical genius, Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman join forces to craft the score for 'Ramayana', a live-action adaptation directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The production is undertaken by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. With Sunny Deol portraying Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman, the cinematic event is poised to be released in two parts over Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

This unique collaboration between Zimmer and Rahman aims to deliver a soundtrack that captures the cultural essence of 'Ramayana' while appealing to an international audience. Rahman shared the challenge of providing a new dimension to this timeless tale and emphasized their careful consideration of cultural relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

