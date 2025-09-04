Roy Jones Jr. Finally Receives 1988 Olympic Gold Medal in Heartwarming Gesture

In a heartwarming twist in Olympic history, Roy Jones Jr. has finally been awarded the gold medal he was controversially denied in 1988. The Olympic boxing match in Seoul, where Jones appeared to decisively win, ended with a controversial 3-2 decision favoring South Korean fighter Park Si-hun, sparking widespread criticism.

More than three decades later, in a poignant act of sportsmanship, Park made the journey from South Korea to Pensacola, Florida, to personally return the medal to Jones, stating, "It belongs to you," through his son, who served as a translator during the exchange.

Jones, moved by the gesture, reflected on the emotional moment in an Instagram post, where he expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the fairness demonstrated by Park. Despite the past controversy, Jones went on to achieve great success, becoming a four-division world champion and earning his place among boxing's greatest.

(With inputs from agencies.)