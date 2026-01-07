Left Menu

Brittany Bowe: Pursuit of Gold and Spirit of Sportsmanship

American speed skater Brittany Bowe, a world record holder, seeks her first Olympic gold at Milano-Cortina. Known for selflessness, Bowe gave up her spot to teammate Erin Jackson, who won gold. Battling personal challenges, Bowe champions mental health and inclusivity, with her career concluding at the Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:05 IST
American speed skater Brittany Bowe is on a mission to capture the elusive Olympic gold medal as she prepares for her final Games at Milano-Cortina. Bowe, a six-time world champion, holds Olympic bronze but remains determined to secure gold, participating in events leading to her 38th birthday.

Bowe's defining Olympic moment came from an act of selflessness when she gave up her spot in the 500m trial, enabling teammate Erin Jackson to compete and ultimately win gold at Beijing, marking a historic first for a Black woman in Winter Olympics.

Overcoming a 2016 training collision, which led to panic attacks, Bowe became an advocate for mental health. Openly gay and in a relationship with ice hockey player Hilary Knight, Bowe has become a strong voice for inclusivity, cherishing both athletic and personal growth during her journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

