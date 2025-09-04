Left Menu

Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Giorgio Armani's Enduring Legacy

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer, who revolutionized fashion with understated elegance, passed away at 91. Known for his relaxed, sophisticated style, Armani built a multibillion-dollar empire. His influence extended beyond fashion, impacting film, art, and philanthropy, marking him a timeless symbol of Italian craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:28 IST
Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Giorgio Armani's Enduring Legacy
Giorgio Armani
  • Country:
  • Italy

Giorgio Armani, the renowned Italian designer, whose signature style reshaped global fashion, has passed away at his home at the age of 91, as confirmed by his fashion house. Armani was celebrated for infusing understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar empire extending over five decades.

Despite missing Milan Fashion Week in June due to an undisclosed ailment, Armani dedicated his final days to his company. He was planning a major event to honor the 50th anniversary of his iconic fashion house during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week. Reactions from political leaders and fashion contemporaries poured in, recognizing his monumental contribution to the industry.

Armani's journey began in the 1970s with a simple pair of pants and an unlined jacket, leading to a global phenomenon. His style graced Hollywood stars on the red carpet and adorned elites worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on fashion's evolution, reflected in his enduring legacy and sprawling business empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
2
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India
3
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
4
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025