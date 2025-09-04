Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Giorgio Armani's Enduring Legacy

Giorgio Armani, the renowned Italian designer, whose signature style reshaped global fashion, has passed away at his home at the age of 91, as confirmed by his fashion house. Armani was celebrated for infusing understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar empire extending over five decades.

Despite missing Milan Fashion Week in June due to an undisclosed ailment, Armani dedicated his final days to his company. He was planning a major event to honor the 50th anniversary of his iconic fashion house during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week. Reactions from political leaders and fashion contemporaries poured in, recognizing his monumental contribution to the industry.

Armani's journey began in the 1970s with a simple pair of pants and an unlined jacket, leading to a global phenomenon. His style graced Hollywood stars on the red carpet and adorned elites worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on fashion's evolution, reflected in his enduring legacy and sprawling business empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)