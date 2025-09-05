Left Menu

UK royal family in mourning after Duchess of Kent dies, aged 92

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:56 IST
UK royal family in mourning after Duchess of Kent dies, aged 92
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's royal family on Friday began a period of mourning after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duchess of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was 92.

Buckingham Palace said Katherine Kent, who was married to the Duke of Kent – a grandson of King George V, passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday night.

As one of the oldest members of the royal family, the Duchess was best known around the world as the elegant lady who presented the trophies at the conclusion of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the palace statement said.

"Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King [Charles] and Queen [Camilla] and all members of the Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," the statement added.

Born Katharine Worsley, the Duchess hailed from an aristocratic land-owning family in Yorkshire before becoming a part of the royal family in 1961 on her marriage to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, at a wedding ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince Charles.

Music was a big part of the life of the Duchess, having spoken of how emotional it made her feel, as a listener and as a musician.

The Duchess of Kent, who had not been a working member of the royal family since 2002, is survived by her 89-year-old husband and their two sons and a daughter.

King Charles III has approved a period of Royal Mourning until the day of funeral, with members of the royal family and staff to wear black and those in uniform to sport black armbands in customary tribute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
2
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India
3
Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshuffle

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshu...

 United Kingdom
4
UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025