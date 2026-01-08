Left Menu

London stocks dip as oil drags; defence index hits record high

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday, ⁠pressured by weakness in oil stocks, even as defence shares surged to a record high on rising military budgets and geopolitical tensions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 1040 GMT and the domestically focused mid-cap index was 0.4% lower.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:38 IST
London stocks dip as oil drags; defence index hits record high

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday, ⁠pressured by weakness in oil stocks, even as defence shares surged to a record high on rising military budgets and geopolitical tensions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 1040 GMT and the domestically focused mid-cap index was 0.4% lower. Shell ​dropped 2.6% after the oil major narrowed its projected range for fourth-quarter liquefied natural gas production, as it ‍warned of a loss in its chemicals business. Rival BP was down 0.6%.

Oversupply concerns, with forecasts of a large surplus in early 2026 have stirred concern for the energy sector, even as oil prices inched higher on the day. Defence stocks, on the other hand, ⁠rose ‌to a record high, joining ⁠a rally in shares of European and U.S. peers, after President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defence spending.

BAE systems gained 6.1%, while ‍Chemring and Avon Technologies were up about 1% each. U.S. strikes on Venezuela have charged up geopolitical concerns, lifting defence shares ​earlier this week. Meanwhile, British house prices rose by a slower-than-expected 0.3% in the 12 months to December, ⁠the weakest annual increase since March 2024, as economic and tax uncertainty overshadowed the market at the end of the year, mortgage lender Halifax ⁠said.

Among individual stocks, Associated British foods slumped 11.3% after the Primark-owner warned annual profit would fall after a sharp slowdown at its Primark fashion chain and weaker U.S. demand hit its food businesses. Greggs fell 7.7% ⁠after the fast food chain warned subdued consumer confidence meant it would likely see flat profit this year, despite ⁠a pick-up in sales ‌in the Christmas quarter.

Tesco was down 4.9% after the food retailer forecasted full-year profit at the upper end of its guidance as it reported a 3.2% rise in ⁠underlying UK sales for the key Christmas trading period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

 India
2
Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of US jobs data

Gold, silver futures slide for 2nd straight day on profit booking ahead of U...

 India
3
Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent image charge

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote gets suspended sentence for indecent ...

 United Kingdom
4
Students, faculty of Vaishno Devi medical college stare at uncertain future after NMC's closure order

Students, faculty of Vaishno Devi medical college stare at uncertain future ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026