Left Menu

Vetting Lapse in London's Police Force Sparks Independent Inquiry

An investigation reveals that London's Metropolitan Police hired over 5,000 staff without necessary background checks from 2018 to 2023. This lapse in protocol raises alarm, prompting an independent inquiry. The force is criticized by the government and under pressure to restore public trust amidst systemic racism and misconduct issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:38 IST
Vetting Lapse in London's Police Force Sparks Independent Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

LONDON - London's Metropolitan Police force is under fire after it emerged that over 5,000 police officers and staff were hired without adequate background checks between 2018 and 2023, Britain's interior ministry disclosed on Thursday. An independent inquiry has been launched to determine the causes of this oversight.

The Met has faced criticism for failing to confirm whether an additional 17,000 officers and staff underwent proper pre-employment vetting. Interior minister Shabana Mahmood condemned the lapse, describing it as a failure of duty that compromised London's safety. Deviations from standard vetting procedures were partly attributed to government recruitment targets.

The force's reputation has been severely damaged by incidents involving serving officers involved in serious crimes, including murder and rape, alongside a 2023 review uncovering institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia within the ranks. Despite new leadership under Met chief Mark Rowley, significant challenges persist as an urgent inspection seeks to ensure current vetting practices are robust and effective.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

 United States
2
Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

 Global
3
China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

 Japan
4
Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026