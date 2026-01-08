Vetting Lapse in London's Police Force Sparks Independent Inquiry

LONDON - London's Metropolitan Police force is under fire after it emerged that over 5,000 police officers and staff were hired without adequate background checks between 2018 and 2023, Britain's interior ministry disclosed on Thursday. An independent inquiry has been launched to determine the causes of this oversight.

The Met has faced criticism for failing to confirm whether an additional 17,000 officers and staff underwent proper pre-employment vetting. Interior minister Shabana Mahmood condemned the lapse, describing it as a failure of duty that compromised London's safety. Deviations from standard vetting procedures were partly attributed to government recruitment targets.

The force's reputation has been severely damaged by incidents involving serving officers involved in serious crimes, including murder and rape, alongside a 2023 review uncovering institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia within the ranks. Despite new leadership under Met chief Mark Rowley, significant challenges persist as an urgent inspection seeks to ensure current vetting practices are robust and effective.