Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Hazratbal Mosque

The engraving of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at the Hazratbal mosque led to controversy as locals and political figures criticized the Waqf Board. The emblem was removed, leading to the board's chairperson calling for FIRs against those responsible. This highlights tensions around religious and cultural sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The engraving of the national emblem on a renovation plaque at Hazratbal mosque has ignited a fierce controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. Locals alongside political figures have voiced strong opposition to this act, taking the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board to task for its decision.

Unidentified individuals vandalized the plaque shortly after its unveiling, removing the national emblem with stones. Darakshan Andrabi, chairperson of the Waqf Board, has denied any wrongdoing and has called for FIRs against those responsible, labeling them as 'hooligans'.

Political leaders have expressed concern over the incident, suggesting it reflects deeper tensions about religious and cultural practices, with calls for dialogue instead of divisive actions to resolve any disputes peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

