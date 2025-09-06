Left Menu

Zakir Khan Prioritizes Health, Puts Extensive Tour on Hold

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is taking a break from his extensive touring schedule due to health concerns after feeling unwell for a year. Despite his love for performing, Khan plans a limited 'Papa Yaar' India tour before a long hiatus, skipping Indore and urging attendance in Bhopal instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:09 IST
Zakir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, renowned stand-up comic Zakir Khan announced a break from his relentless touring schedule, citing health concerns as the primary reason. The announcement, made via an Instagram story, underscores the toll taken on Khan's well-being by his non-stop travel commitments.

Over the past decade, Khan has been a constant presence on stage, driven by the overwhelming affection from fans. However, the demands of performing up to three shows daily, alongside irregular meal timings and sleepless nights, have prompted a reassessment of his priorities.

Despite his passion for live performances, Khan acknowledges the need to focus on personal health. As such, the upcoming 'Papa Yaar' tour will be more selective, concluding with a long break, allowing Khan to recuperate. The tour runs from October 24 to January 11, bypassing Indore but stopping in several key cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

