Zakir Khan Prioritizes Health, Puts Extensive Tour on Hold

In an unexpected development, renowned stand-up comic Zakir Khan announced a break from his relentless touring schedule, citing health concerns as the primary reason. The announcement, made via an Instagram story, underscores the toll taken on Khan's well-being by his non-stop travel commitments.

Over the past decade, Khan has been a constant presence on stage, driven by the overwhelming affection from fans. However, the demands of performing up to three shows daily, alongside irregular meal timings and sleepless nights, have prompted a reassessment of his priorities.

Despite his passion for live performances, Khan acknowledges the need to focus on personal health. As such, the upcoming 'Papa Yaar' tour will be more selective, concluding with a long break, allowing Khan to recuperate. The tour runs from October 24 to January 11, bypassing Indore but stopping in several key cities.

