Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune': A Modern Fantasy-Satire Inspired by Classic Cinema

Aziz Ansari has stepped into the director's chair for his debut feature film, 'Good Fortune,' a fantasy-satire that draws inspiration from the cinema of the 1930s and 40s. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, explores themes of wealth and class disparity through comedy.

Featuring a cast that includes Canadian actors Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Sandra Oh, 'Good Fortune' tells the story of an angel named Gabriel, played by Reeves, who swaps the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy Silicon Valley venture capitalist. Ansari, who also stars in the film, plays the gig worker alongside Rogen as the tech millionaire. The film ultimately probes whether the characters learn that wealth is not the sole determinant of happiness.

Ansari, well-known for his role on 'Parks and Recreation' and his creation, 'Master of None,' cited classic films like 'Sullivan's Travels' and 'My Man Godfrey' as influences for his narrative. Meanwhile, Reeves' role as Gabriel showcases a softer side compared to his iconic portrayal of a hitman in 'John Wick.' The film aims to provide laughter and reflection on contemporary economic equitability issues.

