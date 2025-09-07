Left Menu

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Survives Bear Attack in Skardu

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was attacked by a brown bear while aiding flood relief efforts in Baltistan. Her team confirmed she is out of danger and recuperating from her injuries. Balouch’s public engagements are postponed as she recovers, and they express gratitude for the support and prayers received.

Updated: 07-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch found herself in a perilous situation last Thursday when a brown bear attacked her during flood relief activities in Baltistan. Her management has since confirmed that she is out of danger and is receiving proper medical care.

Balouch, a recognized name for hits like "Thagyan," "Jogan Jogan," and "Baliye," was in the remote villages of Baltistan to support flood relief efforts alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS). The attack took place at night while she was in her tent, but the CDRS team managed to scare the bear away and rush her to a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, the 37-year-old singer did not suffer any fractures and is now on the mend. Her team has postponed all public engagements and has asked for privacy while she recuperates. They extended gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers from fans and followers.

