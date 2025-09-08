Surprise Winners and Spotlight Moments at Global Film and Music Festivals

In a series of unexpected turns, U.S. independent director Jim Jarmusch clinched the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, with his film "Father Mother Sister Brother," focusing on familial relationships. The win came as a surprise as many critics favored "The Voice of Hind Rajab" for the top award.

Meanwhile, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir presented "Palestine 36," a film contextualizing historical and current struggles, which aims to bridge past and future narratives. This year's festival has seen a variety of complex themes reverberate through its featured films.

On the music scene, the MTV Video Music Awards recognized top talent in the industry, with Ariana Grande winning video of the year. Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter also garnered significant awards during the celebrated event attended by numerous celebrity artists.

