Echoes of a Legend: Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary Celebration

Guwahati became a focal point of homage on Monday as diverse crowds gathered at Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Assam's legendary musician, Bhupen Hazarika. This event marked the commencement of a year-long celebration in his honor.

Prominent figures including Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined citizens from various walks of life, all united at the memorial where Hazarika was cremated in 2011. The 'Bard of Brahmaputra' remains revered for his compositions reflecting societal issues and cultural pride.

A nationwide homage was observed, highlighting the unveiling of a commemorative Rs 100 coin. Speeches revered Hazarika's legacy that spans beyond music, echoing themes of justice and unity. Celebrations anticipate the involvement of President Murmu and feature diverse cultural events, cementing Hazarika's indelible impact on India's cultural consciousness.

