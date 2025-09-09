Reimagining Art: Maanas Udayakumar Challenges the Canvas

Chennai-based artist Maanas Udayakumar, once doubted, is now celebrated in the 'Contemporary Now' exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi. His work, rooted in Abstract Expressionism, redefines traditional forms and reflects societal challenges, like India's moral dilemma over stray dogs. The event unfolds until September 17.

Art experts find parallels between Udayakumar's bold techniques and those of iconic Abstract Expressionist Franz Kline, known for extensive pre-planning contrary to initial perceptions of spontaneity. The exhibition also highlights artists like Archana Hande, who blend traditional crafts with contemporary themes, addressing the urban migration of artisans.

Despite challenges in reaching wider audiences, artists call for initiatives like the Goa Serendipity Arts Festival to make art accessible for all. Udayakumar's significant sales at the exhibition hint at a bright future for Chennai's art scene, possibly revitalizing the city's rich artistic heritage.

