Glass-Shattering Mishap: Thar Takes a Plunge at Delhi Showroom

A Mahindra Thar unwittingly crashed through a glass wall at an east Delhi showroom shortly after being purchased. The incident, involving the couple Maani Pawar and Pradeep, along with salesman Vikas, resulted in no injuries. Social media buzzed with footage of the overturned vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:35 IST
A newly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed dramatically through a glass wall at an east Delhi showroom on Monday, drawing considerable attention on social media. According to local police, nobody was injured in the incident, which unfolded around 6:08 PM as the vehicle was delivered to its owners.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, reported that the incident occurred at a Mahindra Showroom in Nirman Vihar. The vehicle, stationed on the first floor, suddenly accelerated and smashed through the showroom glass, landing on the ground below. Pradeep and his wife, Maani Pawar, residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, were inside the vehicle alongside showroom salesman Vikas, who was demonstrating the car's features.

Despite the shocking scene, no complaints have been received, and the incident caused no injuries. A viral video captures the dramatic aftermath: the Thar overturned on the ground floor, and the first-floor frame notably missing its glass wall.

