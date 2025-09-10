Left Menu

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: A Clash for Boxing Immortality

Terence Crawford aims to make boxing history as he prepares to face Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. In a fight that could define his career, Crawford plans to become the first male boxer to be undisputed in three weight classes, despite moving up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez.

In a highly-anticipated bout in Las Vegas, Terence Crawford is set to clash with Canelo Alvarez, seeking to solidify his place in boxing history. If successful, Crawford would become the first male boxer to be undisputed in three different weight classes.

Facing Alvarez for the super middleweight title, Crawford remains unfazed by the challenge of moving up two weight classes. With both fighters bringing extensive experience to the ring, Crawford believes his speed and footwork will be crucial.

Despite the fight coinciding with the Mexican Independence Day weekend, and being hosted in a potentially pro-Alvarez stadium, Crawford maintains confidence. "They can't fight for him," he confidently stated. His plan for fight week? "Media and chill," gearing up for what he predicts will be a defining victory.

