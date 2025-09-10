Left Menu

IIM Mumbai Collaborates with Kailash Kher's Kkala to Launch Creative Leadership Program

IIM Mumbai partners with Kkala, founded by Kailash Kher, to offer a unique Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for performing arts from June 2026. The program aims to blend artistic innovation with business acumen, preparing aspiring creative leaders with skills in theatre, music, dance, yoga, and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:45 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) has unveiled a partnership with Kkala, the brainchild of renowned singer Kailash Kher, to initiate a pioneering 'Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for the performing arts' set to commence in June 2026.

This innovative program aims to attract aspiring leaders in the performing arts sector, nurturing their potential by integrating artistic creativity with business leadership skills. According to IIM Mumbai, the Artepreneur PGDM is crafted to foster creative leadership among participants.

Participants will engage in a comprehensive learning experience that merges disciplines such as theatre, music, dance, and yoga with management principles. The aim is to equip them with the emotional intelligence, adaptability, and resilience needed to tackle complex real-world challenges. Kailash Kher highlighted the transformative power of performing arts, both on stage and in leadership roles within communities and workplaces.

