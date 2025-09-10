Left Menu

Ben Proud's Bold Move: Olympic Medallist Joins Enhanced Games

Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud, aged 30, is set to join the Enhanced Games, which allow performance-enhancing drugs. Proud, who announced his decision on Instagram, will retire from traditional swimming to explore new performance limits, despite backlash from Aquatics GB and UK Sport regarding clean sport principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:30 IST
Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud is taking a controversial step by joining the Enhanced Games, a competition that permits performance-enhancing drugs. Proud, aged 30, announced via Instagram his decision to retire from traditional swimming, citing a desire to push the boundaries of human performance.

His decision was met with disappointment by Aquatics GB, who emphasized their commitment to clean sport. UK Sport is also assessing Proud's eligibility for public funding, given this move contradicts anti-doping rules. Proud maintains that the Enhanced Games represent a different avenue to excel, not a defiance of clean sport values.

The inaugural Enhanced Games event is scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas, covering swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, despite concerns from anti-doping bodies. World Aquatics has reinforced its bylaw against support for doping, isolating the Enhanced Games from traditional competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

