Pfizer's Bourla among tech, bank CEOs set for Trump's state dinner for Xi

Pfizer ‌CEO Albert ​Bourla plans to join a lineup of corporate titans on Thursday at US President ‌Donald Trump's state dinner at the White House for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Trump will ‌welcome the Chinese leader at the White House this week ‌for their second meeting this year, as the two leaders seek stability in a relationship under pressure over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan and ⁠Iran, ​as well as ⁠global worries about artificial intelligence. Bourla will share the room with some of ⁠the biggest names in American business and technology.

Guests are expected to include ​Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple's Tim ⁠Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Dell Technologies' Michael Dell. JPMorgan Chase ⁠CEO ​Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are also expected to attend.

Bloomberg News, citing a person familiar with the ⁠planning, reported on Tuesday that Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also set ⁠to attend ⁠the dinner. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.