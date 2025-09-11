Left Menu

Celebrating Universal Brotherhood: Pema Khandu Honors Vivekananda's Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu commemorated Swami Vivekananda's legendary 1893 speech in Chicago, highlighting its enduring message of universal harmony. Khandu urged embracing Vivekananda's ideals of unity, tolerance, and fraternity to strengthen society. Universal Brotherhood Day, celebrated on September 11, honors these values nationally.

Updated: 11-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:48 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu honored the legacy of Swami Vivekananda on Thursday by remembering the monk's historic 1893 address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

In a social media post, Khandu cited Vivekananda's opening words, "Sisters and Brothers of America," noting the overwhelming global response that followed and how it altered India's spiritual reception worldwide. He emphasized the relevance of Vivekananda's universal harmony message amid current global divisions.

Khandu encouraged citizens to internalize the ideals of fraternity and compassion central to India's diverse cultural ethos. He stressed the need to propagate the monk's philosophy: "Unity in diversity is not just a slogan; it is the way forward." Universal Brotherhood Day, observed on September 11, celebrates these enduring values across the country.

