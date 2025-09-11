Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: The Farewell to Army Jawan Niraj Choudhary

Army jawan Niraj Choudhary, who was tragically killed in an avalanche in Ladakh's Siachen, was laid to rest in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. Local officials and numerous residents honored him with full state rites, and leaders paid tribute to his courage and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The solemn farewell for Army jawan Niraj Choudhary, a victim of the recent Siachen avalanche, was held in his hometown in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The last rites were carried out with full ceremonial honors, reflecting the community's deep respect and mourning for his sacrifice.

Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra and Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung were present at Kajra village to pay homage to the late Agniveer. Hundreds of supportive citizens gathered at Tanderi Ghat to honor Choudhary's life and dedication to the nation.

Choudhary, along with two fellow soldiers, was trapped in the avalanche at the 12,000-feet-high Siachen base camp. Their bodies were recovered on Tuesday. His remains were returned to Jharkhand, where they received respect from Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

