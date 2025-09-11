Nykaa's International Leap: Kay Beauty Launched at Space NK in UK

Marking a significant milestone in Indian beauty's global journey, Nykaa has launched its renowned Kay Beauty line at Space NK in the United Kingdom. This move represents Nykaa's first foray into the UK market, aiming to present India's rich beauty heritage on an international platform.

Prominent figures from the beauty industry gathered at an exclusive soirée in Mayfair, London, to celebrate this landmark occasion. Among the high-profile guests were Nykaa's key stakeholders and global brand partners, reflecting the brand's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the beauty sector.

Co-founded by Nykaa and Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif in 2019, Kay Beauty's expansion into the UK is a testament to its rapid growth and popularity. As Nykaa continues to capture international markets, the brand's unique ethos of combining beauty with care shines through, promising to redefine global beauty standards.