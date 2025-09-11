Mamoru Hosoda's 'Scarlet': A Tale of Forgiveness in a World of Conflict

Oscar-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda's latest animated film, 'Scarlet,' delivers a powerful narrative that explores forgiveness against a backdrop of vengeance. Inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, 'Scarlet' follows Princess Scarlet's journey to avenge her father, murdered by her uncle, in a world where life and death intertwine.

The film made its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, having first debuted in Venice. It emphasizes breaking the cycle of revenge, a theme close to Hosoda's heart. 'I wondered how Hamlet would struggle if the ghost he encountered asked him to forgive instead,' Hosoda reflected during a Q&A session in Toronto.

Hosoda blends traditional hand-drawn animation with computer graphics to create expansive and realistic visuals, although he admits the challenge in finding the perfect visual expression remains unresolved. 'Scarlet' is set for a Japan release on November 21, before reaching North America on December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)