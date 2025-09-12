Prabhudeva Headlines in Gritty Political Thriller on Streaming Debut
Prabhudeva makes his streaming debut with 'Sethurajan IPS,' a Tamil original series on Sony LIV. Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the political crime thriller features Prabhudeva as a police officer unraveling a politically sensitive murder case in rural Tamil Nadu, with themes of power, identity, and justice.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actor, choreographer, and director Prabhudeva is stepping into the world of streaming with his debut role in Sony LIV's upcoming Tamil original series 'Sethurajan IPS'.
The series, directed by Rafiq Ismail, known for hits like 'Rathasaatchi', is a gripping political crime thriller. Prabhudeva, celebrated for his dynamic dance moves and lighter film roles, transitions into a more intense persona—a police officer deep in the murky waters of a politically charged murder investigation in rural Tamil Nadu.
Describing his character, Prabhudeva remarked on the unique challenges of portraying 'Sethurajan', entangled in a web of duty, identity, and politics. He expressed excitement for Sony LIV's courageous storytelling approach, which combines suspense with profound social reflections on power dynamics, promising a fresh take on the conventional cop drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Majority of Brazil Supreme Court panel votes to convict ex-president Bolsonaro of organized crime as part of coup trial, reports AP.
Shocking Crime in Talgram: Teenager's Ordeal
Escalation of Political Tensions: Machar Charged with Severe Crimes
Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams