Prabhudeva Headlines in Gritty Political Thriller on Streaming Debut

Prabhudeva makes his streaming debut with 'Sethurajan IPS,' a Tamil original series on Sony LIV. Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the political crime thriller features Prabhudeva as a police officer unraveling a politically sensitive murder case in rural Tamil Nadu, with themes of power, identity, and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:18 IST
Prabhudeva
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor, choreographer, and director Prabhudeva is stepping into the world of streaming with his debut role in Sony LIV's upcoming Tamil original series 'Sethurajan IPS'.

The series, directed by Rafiq Ismail, known for hits like 'Rathasaatchi', is a gripping political crime thriller. Prabhudeva, celebrated for his dynamic dance moves and lighter film roles, transitions into a more intense persona—a police officer deep in the murky waters of a politically charged murder investigation in rural Tamil Nadu.

Describing his character, Prabhudeva remarked on the unique challenges of portraying 'Sethurajan', entangled in a web of duty, identity, and politics. He expressed excitement for Sony LIV's courageous storytelling approach, which combines suspense with profound social reflections on power dynamics, promising a fresh take on the conventional cop drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

