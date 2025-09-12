Blind Tattoo Virtuoso: Igor Mikhaylov's Mastery of Ink and Imagination

Skillfully navigating the art of tattooing, Igor Mikhaylov, a 38-year-old Moscow-based tattoo artist, impresses clients with his talent despite being legally blind.

Mikhaylov began losing his eyesight at eight due to a genetic illness but developed a unique method of crafting Braille tattoos using his imagination and memory.

A dedicated musician and national table tennis player, Mikhaylov approaches his craft with precision, translating words into Braille and tattooing them with nimble expertise in Moscow's vibrant tattoo scene.