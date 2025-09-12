Blind Tattoo Virtuoso: Igor Mikhaylov's Mastery of Ink and Imagination
Igor Mikhaylov, a legally blind tattoo artist in Moscow, creates Braille tattoos that captivate his clients. Despite losing sight at age eight, his unique approach marries his sensory memory with innovative techniques. Mikhaylov is also an accomplished musician and a member of Russia's national team for the visually impaired.
Skillfully navigating the art of tattooing, Igor Mikhaylov, a 38-year-old Moscow-based tattoo artist, impresses clients with his talent despite being legally blind.
Mikhaylov began losing his eyesight at eight due to a genetic illness but developed a unique method of crafting Braille tattoos using his imagination and memory.
A dedicated musician and national table tennis player, Mikhaylov approaches his craft with precision, translating words into Braille and tattooing them with nimble expertise in Moscow's vibrant tattoo scene.
