Saudi Arabia's 'Desert Warrior' Makes Spectacular Debut in Zurich

Saudi Arabia's 'Desert Warrior', featuring Anthony Mackie, premieres at the Zurich Film Festival. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, this high-budget action epic showcases a riveting 7th-century Arabian tale. Meanwhile, acclaimed director Noah Baumbach will be honored with the festival's prestigious Tribute To... Award for his cinematic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:02 IST
Anthony Mackie (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
In an exciting development for Saudi Arabian cinema, the highly anticipated 'Desert Warrior', starring Anthony Mackie, is set to make its debut at the 21st Zurich Film Festival. This Hollywood-style tentpole, directed by Rupert Wyatt, is a testament to Saudi Arabia's burgeoning ambition in the global film industry. The film, with a production budget of $150 million, is a period action epic that features an illustrious international cast including Ben Kingsley and Aiysha Hart. Set in 7th-century pre-Islamic Arabia, the narrative weaves together themes of power, defiance, and unity against a tyrannical emperor.

The film's shooting wrapped up in 2021 against the picturesque backdrop of the futuristic city NEOM's surrounding desert. Its storyline follows Arabian princess Hind, who, after defying Emperor Kisra's advances, bands together with a mysterious Bandit portrayed by Mackie. Together, they galvanize the feuding tribes, setting the stage for an epic confrontation with Kisra's formidable forces. Produced by MBC Studios alongside US producer Jeremy Bolt and AGC Studios, 'Desert Warrior' stands as a beacon of Saudi Arabia's commitment to producing high-end content aimed at a global audience.

Also in the spotlight at this year's Zurich Film Festival is celebrated U.S. director Noah Baumbach, who will receive the prestigious A Tribute To... Award. Acknowledged for his nuanced storytelling and exploration of human relationships, Baumbach's latest movie 'Jay Kelly' is already being hailed as a potential masterpiece. His impressive career includes multiple Academy Award nominations, notably for 'Marriage Story' and collaboration on 'Barbie' with Greta Gerwig. Baumbach will further share his expertise during a public masterclass, enriching the festival's offering with insight into his filmmaking prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

