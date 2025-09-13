Towards a Casteless Society: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Equality

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that creating a casteless society is a fundamental objective outlined in the Indian Constitution.

At the inauguration of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Anubhava Mantapa near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah echoed social reformer Basavanna's vision of a classless, casteless society, advocating for education as a tool of empowerment.

The Chief Minister applauded efforts to build this vision, notably through initiatives like Anna Bhagya, which aim to dismantle inequality, urging society to continue challenging caste hierarchies.

(With inputs from agencies.)