Left Menu

Towards a Casteless Society: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Equality

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of building a casteless society, aligning it with the essence of the Indian Constitution. Highlighting education's role in societal reform, he praised past reformers like Basavanna and Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami for their contributions towards equality and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:05 IST
Towards a Casteless Society: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Equality
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that creating a casteless society is a fundamental objective outlined in the Indian Constitution.

At the inauguration of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Anubhava Mantapa near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah echoed social reformer Basavanna's vision of a classless, casteless society, advocating for education as a tool of empowerment.

The Chief Minister applauded efforts to build this vision, notably through initiatives like Anna Bhagya, which aim to dismantle inequality, urging society to continue challenging caste hierarchies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

Deve Gowda Announces Aid After Tragic Road Accident

 India
2
Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

Ladakh Marathon: Racing Beyond Boundaries

 India
3
Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Congress Leader's Family

Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Congress Leader's Family

 India
4
Empowering Health: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign Launched

Empowering Health: Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Campaign Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025