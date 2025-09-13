Towards a Casteless Society: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Equality
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of building a casteless society, aligning it with the essence of the Indian Constitution. Highlighting education's role in societal reform, he praised past reformers like Basavanna and Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swami for their contributions towards equality and social harmony.
Mysuru | Updated: 13-09-2025
On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that creating a casteless society is a fundamental objective outlined in the Indian Constitution.
At the inauguration of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Anubhava Mantapa near Mysuru, Siddaramaiah echoed social reformer Basavanna's vision of a classless, casteless society, advocating for education as a tool of empowerment.
The Chief Minister applauded efforts to build this vision, notably through initiatives like Anna Bhagya, which aim to dismantle inequality, urging society to continue challenging caste hierarchies.
