Controversy Brews Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Commercial Interests or Development?

A prominent sangh outfit has raised serious allegations against the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) claims the event is more about commercial gains than the development of Sabarimala.

Although the Travancore Devaswom Board purports to organize the event to mark its 75th anniversary, the Left government is seen as the driving force behind it. The BVK, through a resolution, criticized the lack of transparency and expressed doubts about the sincerity of the event's objectives.

They allege a government-led agenda to infuse politics into temple management, compromising sanctity. The event, scheduled for September 20 at Pampa, has generated significant political and community discourse. The BVK calls for strong opposition to the government's perceived commercial and political collusion.