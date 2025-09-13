Left Menu

Delhi University Student Elections: Manifesto Unveiled by Major Contenders

With elections looming, main parties in Delhi University's student union elections have released their manifestoes. Key themes include infrastructure improvements, student welfare, and education policies. Parties aim to improve sports facilities, campus inclusivity, and oppose the National Education Policy, showcasing their commitment to enhancing students' academic and social experience.

  • Country:
  • India

The competitive landscape of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections has intensified with the release of manifestoes by the main political contenders: the ABVP, NSUI, and SFI-AISA alliance.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has pledged to enhance accessibility and student welfare, emphasising subsidised health insurance, upgraded sports facilities, and increased funding for student societies.

The NSUI and SFI-AISA alliance focus on inclusivity and oppose the National Education Policy, highlighting needs such as barrier-free campuses, financial support for disabled students, and opposing fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

