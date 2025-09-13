Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet Moves to Revive Traditional Agricultural Sports with Legal Amendment

The Kerala Cabinet has approved a draft bill to legalise traditional agricultural sports like bull and cattle races by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The move aims to restore these events, once part of the state's agrarian culture. The bill awaits legislative approval and Presidential assent.

The Kerala Cabinet has taken a significant step towards reviving traditional agricultural sports, such as bull and cattle races, by clearing a draft bill that seeks to legalise these events. The initiative aims to amend the central Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which currently prohibits such activities.

State Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani highlighted the demands from various quarters to codify these traditional sports into law. If the bill is passed in the Legislative Assembly and receives Presidential assent, Kerala could follow Tamil Nadu's footsteps, which legalised 'Jallikattu' through a similar legislative process.

Chinchurani emphasized that this move addresses a long-standing plea from farmers to lift the ban on these agricultural festivals, marking the beginning of a solution to their demands. The draft bill is set to be introduced for discussion in the upcoming legislative session.

