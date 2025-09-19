Left Menu

Bjorn Borg's Heartbeats: Memoir of Tennis and Turmoil

Bjorn Borg's memoir, 'Heartbeats,' unveils intimate details from his life, including his struggles with drug use, personal relationships, and his sudden retirement from tennis. The 11-time Grand Slam champion discusses the battles against prostate cancer and the liberation of sharing his story after years of privacy.

Updated: 19-09-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:23 IST
Bjorn Borg's Heartbeats: Memoir of Tennis and Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bjorn Borg's compelling new memoir, titled 'Heartbeats,' offers a raw and revealing look into the life of the iconic Swedish tennis player. Borg, now 69, opens with a harrowing tale of a 1990s hospital visit due to substance overdoses and closes by disclosing his battle with prostate cancer.

The book sheds light on Borg's early retirement from tennis at age 25 following consecutive losses to John McEnroe in 1981, and his period of disillusionment with the sport. Known for his composure on the court, Borg admits that his poise was born out of necessity after a turbulent childhood experience at his local tennis club.

Borg candidly discusses his struggles with substance abuse, including cocaine, and the notorious incidents that peppered his life, such as being robbed at gunpoint and receiving death threats. Despite these challenges, Borg expresses relief at sharing his story, which includes encounters with famous personalities like Donald Trump, Andy Warhol, and Tina Turner.

