Bjorn Borg's Heartbeats: Memoir of Tennis and Turmoil
Bjorn Borg's memoir, 'Heartbeats,' unveils intimate details from his life, including his struggles with drug use, personal relationships, and his sudden retirement from tennis. The 11-time Grand Slam champion discusses the battles against prostate cancer and the liberation of sharing his story after years of privacy.
Bjorn Borg's compelling new memoir, titled 'Heartbeats,' offers a raw and revealing look into the life of the iconic Swedish tennis player. Borg, now 69, opens with a harrowing tale of a 1990s hospital visit due to substance overdoses and closes by disclosing his battle with prostate cancer.
The book sheds light on Borg's early retirement from tennis at age 25 following consecutive losses to John McEnroe in 1981, and his period of disillusionment with the sport. Known for his composure on the court, Borg admits that his poise was born out of necessity after a turbulent childhood experience at his local tennis club.
Borg candidly discusses his struggles with substance abuse, including cocaine, and the notorious incidents that peppered his life, such as being robbed at gunpoint and receiving death threats. Despite these challenges, Borg expresses relief at sharing his story, which includes encounters with famous personalities like Donald Trump, Andy Warhol, and Tina Turner.
ALSO READ
Peru's Pension Pullout: Balancing Economic Stimulus and Retirement Security
Switch to Secure Retirement: Unified Pension Scheme Revolution!
Bjorn Borg Faces New Opponent: A Battle Against Prostate Cancer
New Retirement Benefits for Central Government Employees Announced
Alex Morgan moves from the pitch to the boardroom post retirement