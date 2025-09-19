Uttar Pradesh: Investing in the Future of Eco-Tourism

Uttar Pradesh is on a mission to establish itself as India's foremost eco-tourism hub with a new initiative that invites private investment for the operations and maintenance of 11 state-of-the-art destinations. Spanning unique locations like Ayodhya and Chitrakoot, these projects integrate natural beauty with cultural heritage and modern eco-friendly facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB) highlights key attractions such as a floating restaurant on the Saryu River and the picturesque Sohrauna Tal. These destinations are equipped with amphitheatres, wellness zones, and cultural performance spaces, ready to welcome a surge of tourists and private investors.

In 2024, the state recorded a massive 65 crore tourist arrivals, underscoring its tourism potential. With a strategic focus on sustainable models, UP aims to leverage ticketing, wellness retreats, and cultural events as revenue streams, while ensuring these developments conserve natural resources and empower local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)