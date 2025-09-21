Left Menu

Running Towards a Drug-Free India: Namo Marathon Spurs Awareness

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP organized a 'Namo Marathon' as part of the 'Sewa Parv' initiative to raise awareness about drug abuse. This event, held along Dal lake, was part of a nationwide effort to promote a drug-free society and celebrate the spirit of service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:27 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir branch of the BJP hosted a 'Namo Marathon' on Sunday as part of the 'Sewa Parv' campaign to combat drug abuse. The marathon unfolded from Zabarwan Park to Makai Point, attracting numerous BJP members, including senior leaders, to its ranks.

BJP's general secretary organization in J-K, Ashok Koul, told reporters that similar marathons were being conducted nationwide. The series of events began on September 17, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, and will culminate on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Themed 'Nasha Muqt Bharat' and 'Nasha Muqt J-K', the initiative aims for a drug-free youth. Koul emphasized the importance of raising awareness to realize the goal of 'Nasha Muqt Bharat' (drug-free India) and contribute to the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

