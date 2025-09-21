Running Towards a Drug-Free India: Namo Marathon Spurs Awareness

The Jammu and Kashmir branch of the BJP hosted a 'Namo Marathon' on Sunday as part of the 'Sewa Parv' campaign to combat drug abuse. The marathon unfolded from Zabarwan Park to Makai Point, attracting numerous BJP members, including senior leaders, to its ranks.

BJP's general secretary organization in J-K, Ashok Koul, told reporters that similar marathons were being conducted nationwide. The series of events began on September 17, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, and will culminate on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Themed 'Nasha Muqt Bharat' and 'Nasha Muqt J-K', the initiative aims for a drug-free youth. Koul emphasized the importance of raising awareness to realize the goal of 'Nasha Muqt Bharat' (drug-free India) and contribute to the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)