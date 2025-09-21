Wipro Celebrates Two Decades of Global Spirit Run

IT services leader, Wipro, commemorated the 20th edition of its 'Spirit of Wipro Run' on Sunday, engaging over 62,000 participants worldwide. The event, which included employees, their families, and partners, aimed at promoting community engagement and well-being. Locations such as Bengaluru saw significant turnouts, highlighting the firm's commitment to a shared purpose.

At Bengaluru alone, more than 14,000 participants joined the landmark event, showcasing a remarkable spirit of togetherness. The run also took place in over 100 cities globally, including major locations like New Jersey, Dubai, and London, reflecting Wipro's global presence and influence.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, flagged off the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, led the run in New Jersey. The event's impressive turnout underscores Wipro's legacy of values and its forward-looking vision for positive social impact.