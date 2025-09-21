Left Menu

Wipro Celebrates Two Decades of Global Spirit Run

Wipro marked the 20th edition of the 'Spirit of Wipro Run' with over 62,000 participants. The global event took place across 100 cities, including Bengaluru, New Jersey, and London. This event highlighted the company's dedication to community, wellbeing, and purpose, featuring participation from employees, families, and partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:05 IST
IT services leader, Wipro, commemorated the 20th edition of its 'Spirit of Wipro Run' on Sunday, engaging over 62,000 participants worldwide. The event, which included employees, their families, and partners, aimed at promoting community engagement and well-being. Locations such as Bengaluru saw significant turnouts, highlighting the firm's commitment to a shared purpose.

At Bengaluru alone, more than 14,000 participants joined the landmark event, showcasing a remarkable spirit of togetherness. The run also took place in over 100 cities globally, including major locations like New Jersey, Dubai, and London, reflecting Wipro's global presence and influence.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, flagged off the event at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, led the run in New Jersey. The event's impressive turnout underscores Wipro's legacy of values and its forward-looking vision for positive social impact.

