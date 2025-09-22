Left Menu

Allana Group Joins World Food India 2025 as Gold Sponsor

The Allana Group, a leading food and agri-business conglomerate, is set to participate as a Gold Sponsor at World Food India 2025. The event, themed 'Processing for Prosperity,' aligns with the Group's strategy of value addition and innovation, highlighting India's global food processing potential.

The Allana Group, a titan in India's food and agri-business landscape, proudly announces its role as a Gold Sponsor for World Food India 2025. Scheduled for September at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, this event underscores the country's ambition to become a global food processing hub.

Organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the upcoming event will focus on 'Processing for Prosperity.' This theme echoes the essential role of the food processing sector in enhancing farmer incomes and fostering innovation. Allana Group's participation highlights its commitment to sustainability, quality sourcing, and creating value across the supply chain.

At the exhibition, Allana Group will display a wide array of stellar brands, showcasing its integrated farm-to-fork approach. The company's involvement at this prestigious event will also emphasize India's food heritage and opportunities for investment and collaboration with over 80 participating countries.

